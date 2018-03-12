Eagles Edge Past Panthers in Sub-Section Final

Mason Sohre scored 29-points (27-points in the 2nd half) in Maple River's 61-57 win.
Tigers top St. Clair 81-62. They play Mayer Lutheran on Friday at MSU in the Section 2A championship game
The Cougars rolled to the 63-39 win.
The Bluejays pulled-out the 78-70 win over Marshall, to advance to Thursday's Section championship game against Mankato East.
Hubmen defeat Wolverines 82-55. Jordan will play Maple River Friday at MSU to see who goes to state.
Michigan Tech wins 2-1 in overtime.
MSU wins 74-70 over SMSU.
Amelia Vosen had both goals for the Gusties in their 3OT loss.
