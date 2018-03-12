Eagles Edge Past Panthers in Sub-Section Final

In the South Sub-Section 2AA finals, the Maple River Eagles battled the NRHEG Panthers.

The Panthers were up one at the break, but Benji Lundberg's 31-points weren't enough.

Mason Sohre scored 29-points (27-points in the 2nd half) in Maple River's 61-57 win.

The Eagles will play Jordan on Friday night for the Section 2AA title.