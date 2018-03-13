KEYC - DIP To Feed Local Youth

Feeding Our Communities Partners joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about challenging local businesses to raise funds with an on-site card donation machine. All to feed local youth during the Week 2 Feed Challenge. Each week of the month a local business can work to raise funds for The Backpack Food Program and Power Pack Program, which use the money raised to send local youth home with a pack full of food for the weekend. For more information on how you can get involved, click here.