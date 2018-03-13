One Killed In Rochester Shooting

Three men are in custody following a fatal shooting Monday night on a Rochester sidewalk.



Eric Tyler Lee, 25, Sao Yim Jr., 24 and Traequan Bamlounghong, 23, all of Rochester, have been arrested on second-degree murder charges, Rochester police said.

The victim, 40-year-old Ahmed Abdulhu Al Naddf, of Rochester, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. When medics arrived on scene, Naddf was found not breathing and without a pulse.

Police said there doesn't appear to be a prior relationship between the suspects and victim and that "robbery is being explored as a possible motive." Police say surveillance video led officers to a nearby apartment where several people were located, transported and interviewed.

The incident remains under investigation.

--KEYC News 12