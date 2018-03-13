KEYC - Fire Causes Thousands In Damage To Garage

Fire Causes Thousands In Damage To Garage

Posted: Updated:
By Erika Brooks, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Connect

Mankato Public Safety responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning.

Crews arrived at 212 Emerson Lane just after 3 a.m. The fire was contained to where it started in the garage. There were no injuries. Damages are estimated at $20,000. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

--KEYC News 12