MSU Student Faces Murder Charges in Tennessee

An MSU student faces first degree murder charges for allegedly killing his father in Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 21-year-old Joshua Jordi was arrested Monday.

Tennessee authorities say Jordi’s father Timothy, was found deceased in his home on March 8.

An autopsy confirmed he died as a result of a homicide.

Authorities found his body after he did not show up for work.

A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the White County Sheriff’s Department and the office of the 13th District Attorney General developed information that indicated the victim’s son, Joshua Jordi, a college student at Minnesota State University, was the individual responsible for his father’s death.

He awaits extradition back to Tennessee on a $1.5 million bail.

-KEYC News 12