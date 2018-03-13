GMG, Inc. and Greater Mankato Growth Reveal New Logos

GMG, Inc. and it’s Greater Mankato Growth business unit unveiled new logos at the March 8 Annual Meeting.

GMG, Inc. hasn’t had any visual identification in the past. Greater Mankato Growth’s logo has been refreshed with a vibrant new look and feel.

Announced late in 2017, all four of the GMG, Inc. business units would be relocating to the first floor of the Graif building this summer. The professional staff and volunteer boards are excited about this new level of integration and are certain this will allow them to be more effective. Moving together in under one building means there are a number of things to update. All print media will be updated as well as digital and other media pieces.

This September will also mark 150 years since the Mankato Board of Trade, now known as Greater Mankato Growth, Inc. was incorporated.

Moving forward the corporate entity will be referred to as simply GMG, Inc. instead of Greater Mankato Growth, Inc. In turn, the business unit will be referred to as Greater Mankato Growth, not GMG.

-- KEYC News 12