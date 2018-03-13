Mankato West Hosts Pep Rally for Girls' Basketball

Scarlet fever was at an all–time high on Tuesday at Mankato West!

With the girls' basketball team is heading to the State Tournament for the first time in program history, Mankato West held a pep rally to send off the Scarlets in style.

Girls' Basketball Head Coach Julia Battern said the pep rally is a tradition.

"Here at West that whenever a team qualifies for state or individuals, they bring the school together for about 15 minutes," said Battern.

"We play the school song a couple of times, the pep band does, and we just take a moment to celebrate a good season."

Scarlets senior Emily Veroeven said she appreciates the school's support.

"Everybody is so excited and happy for us, and they're going to be cheering for us tomorrow at the Williams Arena, and we're all really excited for that," said Veroeven.

The girls' basketball team plays Northfield in the MSHSL Class AAA quarterfinals Wednesday at 2PM at Williams Arena.