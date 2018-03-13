Mankato West Hosts Pep Rally for Girls' Basketball

Dylan Bradley Madden, 21, is charged with first degree burglary.
Dylan Bradley Madden, 21, is charged with first degree burglary.
After the subject returned to the car, he left the mall area with law enforcement following him.
After the subject returned to the car, he left the mall area with law enforcement following him.
An MSU student faces first degree murder charges for allegedly killing his father in Tennessee
An MSU student faces first degree murder charges for allegedly killing his father in Tennessee
The autopsy report says Adam Gilbertson died as a result of the combined effects of alcohol, hydrocodone and amphetamine "in combination with possible fresh water drowning."
The autopsy report says Adam Gilbertson died as a result of the combined effects of alcohol, hydrocodone and amphetamine "in combination with possible fresh water drowning."
Three men are in custody following a fatal shooting Monday night on a Rochester sidewalk.
Three men are in custody following a fatal shooting Monday night on a Rochester sidewalk.
Mankato Public Safety responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning.
Mankato Public Safety responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning.