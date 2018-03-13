KEYC - Scarlets Ready for First State Appearance

The Mankato West girls basketball team is headed to the state tournament for the first time in program history.
West will play the Northfield Raiders in the MSHSL Class AAA quarterfinals. 
The teams played twice in the regular season, with Northfield winning both games.
Tip-off on Wednesday is set for 2PM. We'll take a look at the highlights on KEYC News 12. 