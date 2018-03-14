Minnesota Counties Ranked On Health

The health of each county in Minnesota has been ranked by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin. The Annual report ranks nearly every county within each of the 50 states. They base their findings on 30 factors including poverty, education, transportation, housing, and jobs.

Blue Earth County ranked 54th out of the 87 counties for overall health. The County Ranked 21st for length of life and 75th for quality of life.

Nicollet County came in sixth for overall health. With a 1,000 less premature deaths than Blue Earth County they ranked fourth for length of life. Premature death is any death of a person under the age of 75. They ranked 20th for quality of life.

Martin County's overall health ranking was 53rd and for length of life they came in 51st. They ranked 50th for quality of life.

Carver County is ranked number one in the state for overall health and Mahnomen came in last at 87th.

--KEYC News 12