Dr. Bob Gazzola with Daniels Health Center in St. Peter joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about the importance of sleep, how not enough sleep could effect your health, and the best ways to have a restful night.

The doctor's biggest advice is to keep it consistent and stay of those devises at least an hour before bed.

For more information on the importance of sleep on your health Dr. Gazzola recommends the book Eat Move Sleep by Tom Roth.

--KEYC News 12