Three Illinois Men Charged In Bloomington Mosque Bombing

The men have been charged with arson for their alleged roles in last year's Minneapolis mosque bombing. Federal authorities say they were arrested Tuesday in Illinois on separate gun charges and that they were suspects in the mosque bombing.

Federal authorities in Minnesota then charged them with additional counts of arson for their alleged roles in the August 5th explosion at Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington. Prosecutors say the men threw a pipe bomb through the window of the mosque, causing extensive damage. Minnesota Islamic leader Jaylani Hussein with CAIR Minnesota praised law enforcement for their swift action but also addressed the implications of the three men's actions.

"It's not everyday in the United States that a mosque is bombed or a plot to kill Muslims is foiled but unfortunately this is the reality of this current environment.' said Hussien.

No one was injured in the blast and Federal authorities in Minnesota say the investigation is ongoing. They believe there is no further threat to the community.

