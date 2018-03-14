MSU Students Participate in Nationwide Walkout

Students from MSU Mankato joined students from across the country for National Walkout Day.

The students gathered at the MSU free speech zone to honor those killed in the Parkland shooting last month.

During the 17 minutes, organizers also called attention to their 17 demands for gun legislation.

"Demand a change because it needs to be done because we know that until it happens, there will be another Parkland, there will be another Sandy Hook, unless we stop and do something today," student organizer Meme Cronin said.

"Putting guns in schools, giving teachers guns, what sense does that make and what is that going to stop, and how is that going to prevent gun violence from happening?" student Aneisha McGee said.

Organizers sent letters to professors teaching at that time to encourage university–wide attendance.