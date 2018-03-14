Details Emerge About MSU Student's Murder Charges

We're learning more about the details surrounding the arrest of an MSU student for the alleged murder of his father in Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 21–year–old Joshua Jordi was arrested Monday.

Tennessee authorities say Jordi's father Timothy, was found deceased in his home on March 8.

An autopsy confirmed he died as a result of a homicide.

The court documents say Timothy Jordi was found with multiple stab wounds.

Authorities say the two had an estranged relationship.

The documents also say a search of Joshua's dorm room in Mankato found items related to concealment of a crime, including a diagram of Timothy's home, latex gloves, extra shoes, plastic bags and a backpack

Authorities found his body after he did not show up for work.

Tennessee authorities say the crime is punishable by death or life in prison.

He awaits extradition back to Tennessee on a $1.5 million bail.

