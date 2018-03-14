Man Arrested In Assault Involving Handgun

A New Ulm man was arrested in connection with a reported assault involving a handgun.

Mankato Police were called to an apartment on the 100 block of East Cherry Street around midnight Wednesday.

Police say when officers arrived, 20-year-old Christian Alexander Mayhew Ykema was being detained by residents of the apartment.

According to police, a handgun was involved in a fight. The gun went off during the fight and hit a wall. No one was injured.

Ykema is charged with multiple offenses, including second degree assault, dangerous weapons intentional discharge, fifth degree controlled substance, and first degree aggravated robbery.

Police say the fight appears to be drug related.

--KEYC News 12