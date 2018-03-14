KEYC - Mankato West Falls to Northfield in AAA State Quarterfinals

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Mankato West girls basketball team played Northfield in the Class AAA state quarterfinals Wednesday.

Northfield wins 49-44 over Mankato West.

The Scarlets will play Thursday at Concordia St. Paul against Academy of Holy Angels at 4 p.m.

