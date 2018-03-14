10th Grade Career Expo Held At Verizon Center

Sophomores across the region took a break from the books to get a taste of the workforce on Wednesday.



Nearly 1,400 tenth graders from Mankato and other area schools attended the 12th annual career expo at the Verizon Center.



Students had the chance to visit over 50 vendors and hear stories that encourage creating a path to success.



"Students in tenth grade often times are just starting to explore what they might like, or maybe they're a little bit further down in their exploration, but this gives them a hands on opportunity to talk with someone in that profession," event organizer Kim Mueller said.

--KEYC News 12

