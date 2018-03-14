Dayton Touts The Upside Of Taxes In Final State of the State

In Governor Mark Dayton's final state of the state address, he reflects on his seven years in office, and announced his agenda for his last year in the governor's mansion.



Dayton says he will push for a public option for health care, as well as $1.5 billion in public construction.

As for his accomplishments, the governor focused on the tax increase on the rich that he pushed for, and the outcomes he said it generated.



Taxes will likely be a big focus at the capitol this year too, and Dayton spent the first part of his 30 minute speech defending Minnesota's tax system, which is the sixth highest in the country.



Mark Dayton is the 40th governor in Minnesota's history.