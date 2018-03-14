Sleepy Eye Indians Return to State

The Sleepy Eye girls basketball team is gearing up for its 2nd Class A state tournament appearance in three years.

In the first round of the tourney, the 26-4 Indians will take on a 27-2 Ada-Borup/Norman County West squad that hasn't lost a game to a Class A school this season.



Tip-off at Williams Arena is set for 5PM on Thursday.



We'll take a look at the class A quarterfinal contest between the Cougars and Indians on KEYC News 12.