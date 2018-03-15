Annual Event Encourages Community Wide Read

North Mankato Taylor Library Director Katie Heintz joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about the library's 7th annual Community Read. The event chooses one book, the name yet to be released, and gives away 500 free copies to the community. Then, in April, they will host three events surrounding the book.

The library will host a book release party this Monday, March 19th at 7 p.m. where the free copies will be given out. On Tuesday more of the free books will be available at select local businesses, including Lor Ray Drive Salon, Dino's, Y Barber, Mankato Clinic in North Mankato, Frandsen Bank and Trust, and Mark's Barber Shop.

This year, since the book has a Russian theme, the library is adding a Russian culture tour in the Twin Cities. For more information on this year community read, click here.

--KEYC News 12