MnDOT To Host Open House for The Highway 169 Project

The open house for the planned construction on Highway 169 from Jordan to Highway 19 in Blakeley Township will take place at the Belle Plaine City Hall on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

The public meeting will discuss the planned work, which includes repairing or replacing the concrete pavement, constructing a reduced conflict intersection at Highway 59 and Delaware Avenue, installing a cable median, and Jim's Apple Farm safety improvements.

The traffic impacts of the spring through fall 2018 construction will also be discussed.

--KEYC News 12