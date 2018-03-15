New Ulm To Close Portions Of 5th North Street

Several streets will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

5th North Street from West Street to North Highland Avenue will be closed on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Tuesday 5th North Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Garden Street to Linden Street. These closures are to allow soil borings to be taken on these roads.

--KEYC News 12