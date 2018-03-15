Sheriff Asking For Help In Locating Wanted Man

The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a man suspected in several recent crimes.



36-year-old Adam Joseph Willaert is wanted on an outstanding warrant. His crimes include stolen vehicles from multiple counties in southern Minnesota. He is believed to be traveling in a stolen 2012 black F350 crew cab pickup truck bearing Minnesota license plate YBG-8521.



If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Willaert, please contact Nicollet County at (507) 931-1570.

--KEYC News 12