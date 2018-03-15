Area Scouts To Conduct Food Drive

Area Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts will be joining the fight against hunger March 17–24.

On Saturday, March 17th Scouts will be placing door tags throughout neighborhoods.

A week later, on Saturday March 24th, Scouts will be canvassing the same neighborhoods to pick up food donations.

Residents wanting to get involved should place non–perishable items they wish to donate in a bag outside their house by 9 a.m.

"It's where we teach about service to others," said Scout Executive Ray Brauer. "The scout motto is 'Do a good turn daily.' So this is the largest good turn that we do annually for the folks in our communities."

People who do not receive a Scouting for Food notice but would like to contribute may drop off donations on March 24th at the food shelf in their local community.

Last year, Scouts collected 36,000 pounds of food.

--KEYC News 12