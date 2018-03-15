Could Holding Your Cell Phone While Driving Become Illegal?

Distracted driving is dangerous. 1 out of 4 crashes in the state are caused by it. The culprit...cell phone use while driving.

If you love to use your phone while driving, beware! A bill is being introduced that will clamp down on distracted driving.

If the new law passes, something as simple as holding a cell phone while driving, even if you are not really using it, could get you in trouble.

Sgt. Troy Christianson from the Minnesota State Patrol says: "Cell phones are a major distraction throughout the state and other areas of the country so this would be easier for law enforcement to enforce cell phone distraction, if the phone is in your hands it would be a violation."

Currently, you can use your cell phone to make a call, but it is illegal to text or use the internet while driving.

There are some car technologies available that will let you access features in your phone, without having to pick it up.

Jon Peterson, head of business development at Sweet Sounds, a car technology retailer, said: "The Android Auto, Apple Car Play decks they will basically mimic your screen from your phone onto a screen on your dash, which will allow you to use your Siri, your navigation, your streaming audio, anything along those lines. They can read texts to you, they can compose texts."

Most cars and trucks made in the past few years have Bluetooth phone integration, so you don't have to miss a call while you're out on the road... and you don't have to pick up the phone!