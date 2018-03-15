Ice Jams Occurring In Local Rivers

With temps warming up across the region, many rivers in the area are starting to jam up with ice.

One particular bad spot is where the Blue Earth River feeds into the Minnesota River.

Because the Blue Earth River is smaller, it loses its ice first. When the ice flows downstream and into the Minnesota, it has nowhere to go because the Minnesota River has not melted yet, causing an ice dam.

Although ice jams may be cool to look at, DNR conservation officers warn not to get involved with them.

"It's best to just watch it from shore. Ice is very unpredictable and there is no reason to go out there," said conservation officer Jamie Van Thuyne.

There is no easy way to get rid of the dams other than letting Mother Nature take over, melt the ice, and allow it to flow downstream.

--KEYC News 12