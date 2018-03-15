THRIVE: Where to Seek Medical Help

When you need medical treatment there are a number of places to go, such as urgent care, the emergency room and primary care.

Determining whether to go to urgent care or the ER depends on the severity of symptoms.

For urgent care, Mankato Clinic Physician Assistant Galen Hilgendorf said symptoms are things like sore throat, ear pain, vomiting, certain rashes and pretty minor lacerations.

For the ER, symptoms are usually more severe.

"Strokes, heart attacks, a lot of bleeding, really severe pain, things like that," Hilgendorf said.

A good rule for where to go is decide if your symptoms are something you would get treated by your primary care doctor.

"A lot of times patients come into urgent care with complaints that they would go see their primary care provider for, but they weren't able to get an appointment for," Hilgendorf said.

Unlike your doctor, urgent care doesn't require an appointment, and they often get you in and out faster.

"Our visits are fairly short, 15 to 20 minutes, she said. "At a primary care provider, it can be anywhere upwards of 30 minutes."

However, with urgent care there's typically less follow-up. Usually you'll follow up with your regular doctor to see if the treatment was successful.

--KEYC News 12