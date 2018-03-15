Fans Glued To Televisions As 2018 March Madness Basketball Tournament Begins

The madness has officially begun as college basketball fans are ready to cheer on their favorite teams.

Whether witnessing the mayhem inside Tav on the Ave or Buffalo Wild Wings, these tournament enthusiasts are prepared to be glued to television for the rest of the month.

Either supporting their school or getting together with friends, the excitement March Madness provides is unlike any other.



Fan Jesse Durfee said "The best part is the non–stop action. All month, any basketball fan or any sports fan for that matter, you always have a game to watch."



Fan Adam Chatleain said "Just the ambiance, tradition of getting together with a bunch of guys and watching upsets happen. It's kind of like Christmas, you hope everyone gets together again this year."

Both fans and sports bars had its brackets out, keeping track of each game and waiting for that first upset to occur.

Along with showcasing the tournament, Tav on the Ave is also giving away a Coors Light fridge.

Anyone who purchases a Coors Light, can drop their name into a bucket, adding another aspect of this magical time.



"I mean we have guys that come in here right at 11:00 and they'll sit with their bracket. Drink beers, eat lunch and just hang out and watch four games at a time all day."

The refrigerator will be up for grabs through the duration of the tournament.



You can catch the action on our CBS channel, for games will be playing throughout the day during March Madness.

- KEYC 12