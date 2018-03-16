Sleepy Eye Upsets Ada-Borup/Norman County West in Class A Quarterfinals

The Sleepy Eye girls' basketball team battled Ada-Borup/Norman County West in the Class A state quarterfinals Thursday night.

Sleepy Eye wins 53-51 over the Cougars.

Sleepy Eye's Madi Heiderscheidt led all scorers with 25 points in the contest.

"Our seniors have been our core all year, and their leadership really showed tonight. Taking care of the basketball, making a couple free throws down the stretch there at least defensively. I'm extremely proud of the way they battled, eight seniors, and I couldn't be prouder to help them get to the next step in this," said Ryan Hulke, Sleepy Eye head coach.

The Indians advance to the semifinals Friday against Mountain Iron-Buhl at the Target Center at 2 p.m.

We'll have more from the Indians on KEYC News 12.

