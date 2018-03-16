Solid Team Effort Sends Cougars to State

Mankato East and Waseca battled in the Section 2AAA title game on Thursday in St. Peter with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

East had five Cougars in double figures and led 32-26 at the break.

Waseca tied it up 57-57 with 7:26 remaining and was within five with seconds to go, but the Cougars held on for the 78-70 win.

East advances to state for the first time since 2015.

The Cougars will take the court at Williams Arena next Wednesday.