KEYC - Postal Service Employee Accused Of Mail Theft

Postal Service Employee Accused Of Mail Theft

Posted: Updated:
By Kalley Hoshaw, Producer
Connect

According to the criminal complaint, 61-Year-Old David Dean Maine has been charged with 12 counts of mail theft for stealing from the mail he was tasked with delivering. 

Maine allegedly redeemed rebate checks sent to customers by Menards. The checks ranged from around $20 to more than $100. According to the complaint the thefts took place through 2016 and 2017.

--KEYC News 12