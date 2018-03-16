LeSueur-Henderson Schools Select New Superintendent

The Le Sueur-Henderson School Board has selected a new superintendent.



The board unanimously agreed to enter contract negotiations with Marlene Johnson, who is currently the superintendent of the Tipton, Iowa school district.



The board is expected to approve her contract at their school board meeting on Monday. If approved, Johnson would start July 1.



Johnson replaces Brian Gersich who announced his resignation in December 2017. Gersich was named superintendent at LSH in March of 2015 was was the principal at Mankato West before taking the job in Le Sueur.

