LeSueur-Henderson Schools Select New Superintendent

In the Midwest we like to put a twist on our foods and that's exactly what Temi learned on this week's Food Friday.
In the Midwest we like to put a twist on our foods and that's exactly what Temi learned on this week's Food Friday.
The Indians advance to the semifinals Friday against Mountain Iron-Buhl at the Target Center at 2 p.m.
The Indians advance to the semifinals Friday against Mountain Iron-Buhl at the Target Center at 2 p.m.
According to the criminal complaint, 61-Year-Old David Dean Maine has been charged with 12 counts of mail theft.
According to the criminal complaint, 61-Year-Old David Dean Maine has been charged with 12 counts of mail theft.
36-year-old Adam Joseph Willaert is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
36-year-old Adam Joseph Willaert is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Dylan Bradley Madden, 21, is charged with first degree burglary.
Dylan Bradley Madden, 21, is charged with first degree burglary.
Five Cougars scored in double figures in East's 78-70 win over Waseca.
Five Cougars scored in double figures in East's 78-70 win over Waseca.
Although ice jams may be cool to look at, DNR conservation officers warn not to get involved with them.
Although ice jams may be cool to look at, DNR conservation officers warn not to get involved with them.
We're learning more about the details surrounding the arrest of an MSU student for the alleged murder of his father in Tennessee
We're learning more about the details surrounding the arrest of an MSU student for the alleged murder of his father in Tennessee