Cougars Can't Wait for State

The Mankato East boys basketball team is returning to the state tournament for the first time since 2015.
The Cougars beat Waseca, 78-70 to win the Section 2AAA title and earn a berth to the state tournament.
East will take the court at Williams Arena next Wednesday in the state quarterfinals.
The Cougars will learn their first round opponent on Saturday when the state brackets are released.