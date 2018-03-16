Cougars Can't Wait for State

Seniors Madi Heiderscheidt, Brianna Polesky, and Sarah Ibarra combined for 55 points in the win.
Seniors Madi Heiderscheidt, Brianna Polesky, and Sarah Ibarra combined for 55 points in the win.
The Cougars will learn their first round opponent on Saturday when the state brackets are released.
The Cougars will learn their first round opponent on Saturday when the state brackets are released.
Five Cougars scored in double figures in East's 78-70 win over Waseca.
Five Cougars scored in double figures in East's 78-70 win over Waseca.
The Indians advance to the semifinals Friday against Mountain Iron-Buhl at the Target Center at 2 p.m.
The Indians advance to the semifinals Friday against Mountain Iron-Buhl at the Target Center at 2 p.m.
Tip-off at Williams Arena is set for 5PM on Thursday.
Tip-off at Williams Arena is set for 5PM on Thursday.
Northfield wins 49-44 over Mankato West.
Northfield wins 49-44 over Mankato West.
The Mavs trailed by one at halftime and fell 90-83. The Mavericks finish the season 24-10.
The Mavs trailed by one at halftime and fell 90-83. The Mavericks finish the season 24-10.