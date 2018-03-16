Welcome Baby Clements!

The KEYC News 12 Family has grown again!

KEYC News 12 This Morning & Midday Meteorologist Tom Clements and his wife Jen welcomed a beautiful baby girl on Thursday.

Baby Cora was born at 7:05 a.m., weighing it at 7 pounds, 9 ounces. She is 22 inches long.

Mom, baby and dad are doing well.

Congratulations to Tom and Jen!

--KEYC NEWS 12