City of Mankato Going Through Proposals for 221 Lamb Street

The city of Mankato has gone through a request for proposal process for redevelopment of 221 Lamb Street.

The land sits on five acres, was previously used by the city as their public works site and sits near Cub Foods off of Riverfront Drive.

Request for proposals were sent out in November. Three were then submitted for the land.

Officials could not disclose who made the proposals, though they do have an idea of what would be a good fit for the area.

"Some type of a mixed use development is anticipated whether that would be housing with office and retail type uses, those sort of things," said Kristin Prososki with the City of Mankato. "It's an area that has been heavy concentration for the city as far as redevelopment because there is a lot of opportunity in that area."

A public meeting will be held for review and selection of the proposals on April 9th.

--KEYC News 12