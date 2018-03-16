This week’s pick of the litter is Bogart.

He's a 6 year old lab mix.

Bogart knows a few tricks like sit, shake and how to catch treats in the air.

He would do well with an active family that doesn’t have other dogs.

Also at BENCHS, tickets are on presale for their beer and wine tasting fundraiser are on sale at Hyvee. The tickets are $25 and the fundraiser will be held April 5 at Country Inn and Suites in Mankato.

For more information on Bogart, or any of the pets at BENCHS, call 507-625-6373.

--KEYC News 12