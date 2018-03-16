UPDATE: Opening Months of Text-To-911

Text–to–911 has changed the way Minnesotans are asking for help during emergencies.

According to the Department of Public Safety, dispatch centers across the state received 920 texts in the first three months of service, an average of 307 texts per month.

Texting to 911 is for emergencies only. You need to provide an accurate location in your initial text and be prepared to promptly respond to questions to prevent a delay in receiving assistance.

Remember, texting 911 with a false report is a crime and if you accidentally text the number without needing help, send another text, or call 911 to let the dispatcher know that there is no emergency.

