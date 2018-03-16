UPDATE: Opening Months of Text-To-911

In the Midwest we like to put a twist on our foods and that's exactly what Temi learned on this week's Food Friday.
According to the criminal complaint, 61-Year-Old David Dean Maine has been charged with 12 counts of mail theft.
The Indians advance to the semifinals Friday against Mountain Iron-Buhl at the Target Center at 2 p.m.
36-year-old Adam Joseph Willaert is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Dylan Bradley Madden, 21, is charged with first degree burglary.
Five Cougars scored in double figures in East's 78-70 win over Waseca.
Officials could not disclose who made the proposals, though they do have an idea of what would be a good fit for the area.
