Brain Games at Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota

Most kids say they want to be a teacher or a firefighter when they grow up, but do they want to get into psychology?

MSU Mankato partnered up with the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota to teach kids about the field of psychology with some fun activities.



Karla Lassonde, a psychology professor at the University, said: "We think that psychology is such an important discipline and understanding the mind and how and why we behave and what we do. It really is part of all the things that make us human. We're excited to share that with the public."

As part of this special event, kids got to try out night vision goggles, touch a real human brain, and see their brain activity on an electroencephalogram (EEG). Volunteers at the event were happy to share what they have learned in their major.



Bailey Smith, a student in the psychology department, said: "Teaching them about emotions, the different way the brains work. It's kind of exciting to see if they get an interest in it. Especially at such a young age."

While it looked like they were playing around, there is no doubt these kids left the museum a little bit smarter.