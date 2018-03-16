Brain Games at Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota

According to the criminal complaint, 61-Year-Old David Dean Maine has been charged with 12 counts of mail theft.
According to the criminal complaint, 61-Year-Old David Dean Maine has been charged with 12 counts of mail theft.
In the Midwest we like to put a twist on our foods and that's exactly what Temi learned on this week's Food Friday.
In the Midwest we like to put a twist on our foods and that's exactly what Temi learned on this week's Food Friday.
36-year-old Adam Joseph Willaert is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
36-year-old Adam Joseph Willaert is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
The Indians advance to the semifinals Friday against Mountain Iron-Buhl at the Target Center at 2 p.m.
The Indians advance to the semifinals Friday against Mountain Iron-Buhl at the Target Center at 2 p.m.
Five Cougars scored in double figures in East's 78-70 win over Waseca.
Five Cougars scored in double figures in East's 78-70 win over Waseca.
Dylan Bradley Madden, 21, is charged with first degree burglary.
Dylan Bradley Madden, 21, is charged with first degree burglary.
Officials could not disclose who made the proposals, though they do have an idea of what would be a good fit for the area.
Officials could not disclose who made the proposals, though they do have an idea of what would be a good fit for the area.
KEYC News 12 This Morning & Midday Meteorologist Tom Clements and his wife Jen welcomed a beautiful baby girl on Thursday.
KEYC News 12 This Morning & Midday Meteorologist Tom Clements and his wife Jen welcomed a beautiful baby girl on Thursday.