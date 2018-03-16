Principal Kisses Alpaca For 'I Love To Read Month'

They say all is fair in love and war.



"I know the kids are probably much more excited about this one," Mount Olive Lutheran School Principal Larry Rude said.



Because when you offer a hairy incentive to an entire school of students...



"They just keep saying, 'Are you ready? Are you ready?'" Rude said.



They're going to make the situation even hairier.



"We're floored about the idea of Mr. Rude kissing an alpaca," First grade teacher Miranda Dittmer said.



As part of Minnesota's "I Love to Read Month" students at Mount Olive Lutheran School in Mankato had a goal of 80,000 minutes of reading to achieve, and with over 87,000 minutes in the book there's no wondering why the pages kept on turning.



"It's just another way we can encourage our students here to do a lot of reading," Rude said.



And Rude is no stranger to a good bet.



"The kids who remember him kissing a pig. That was exciting. Last year was a pie in the face," Dittmer said.



But the best always tends to be saved for last.



"Mr. Rude announced he'll be retiring next year. I hope it's not because we keep making him do crazy things." Dittmer said.



After nine years at Mount Olive Lutheran, Rude says he's sure of one thing about all his students.



"I'm very, very proud of them," he said.



As for next year's new goal with a new principal...

"I don't know what they'll expect from the next principal, but that'll be his problem when he gets here," Rude said.



These bets may be hard to beat.



"We'll definitely miss Mr. Rude. He has such dedication to our school and to our kids. Obviously he's willing to do crazy things like this for them, so, he will be missed," Dittmer said.

--KEYC News 12