Sleepy Eye Upsets Mountain Iron-Buhl, Advances to Class A Title Game

The Sleepy Eye girls basketball team battled Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A state semifinals Friday.

Indians win 63-48 over the Rangers.

Seniors Madi Heiderscheidt, Brianna Polesky, and Sarah Ibarra combined for 55 points in the win.

Sleepy Eye takes on Lyle/Pacelli Saturday at noon for the Class A state title.

--KEYC News 12