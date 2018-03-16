State Lawmakers React To Dayton's Budget Proposal

Governor Mark Dayton released his state budget proposal Friday.

More than 2 million Minnesotans would receive tax cuts under the governor's proposal.

"This is a supplemental budget of significant individual income tax cuts and modest spending increases, this is the number one priority for Minnesotans and their families," Dayton said.

Dayton said his income tax budget proposal would prioritize low– and middle– income families.

However, Rep. Paul Torkelson (R-Hanska) said this seems one–sided.

"The governor's work seems to only be aimed at families, but he seems to be forgetting about the business side of our economy," Torkelson said. "We'd like to do an evening out and reallocation for all Minnesotans."

Dayton's proposal shows a balanced budget with a surplus. Rep. Clark Johnson (DFL-North Mankato) said this is a good sign for Minnesota.

"I think it's a solid budget, it's very fiscally responsible, and again maintains that budget stability that Minnesota really needs to move forward, especially rural Minnesota," Johnson said.

However, others are saying this large surplus could be spread elsewhere.

Within the budget, $16 million is being allocated toward safe and secure schools, with an additional $5 million for school mental health grants.

While there's mostly bipartisan agreement for safe school funding, Sen. Julie Rosen (R-Vernon Center) would like to see even more given to mental health.

"That's not enough to make a dent or provide the services that these schools need," Rosen said. "I just would like more attention on the mental health issue across the board, not only just in schools."

Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato) said there's also a provision that would help farmers.

"There's a proposal for full federal conformity with Section 179, that would let farmers take depreciation faster," Frentz said. "With crop prices where they are, that's a good thing for agriculture across the state and certainly in our area."

Dayton is also proposing $13 million dollars be put toward opioid crisis prevention and treatment.

The governor's state budget proposal still has to go through the house and senate before the budget is finalized.

--KEYC News 12