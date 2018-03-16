Buzzer-Beater Sends Mayer Lutheran to State

The Springfield Tigers battled Mayer Lutheran Friday night for the Section 2A boys basketball championship.

Mayer Lutheran wins on a buzzer beater from Cole Hagen, 78-75 over Springfield.

Tigers end their season with a 28-2 record, while the Crusaders are heading to the Class A state quarterfinals next Thursday at Williams Arena.

Isaac Fink finished with 26 points, while Decker Scheffler added 20.

Mayer Lutheran's Baden Noennig led all scorers with 29, while Garrett Tjernagel added 20.

--KEYC News 12