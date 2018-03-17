KEYC - Jordan Tops Maple River for Section 2AA Title

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Maple River Eagles battled Jordan in the Section 2AA boys basketball championship Friday night. 

Jordan wins 64-56 over the Eagles.

The Hubmen advance to the Class AA state tournament which tips off on Wednesday.

Maple River ends its season with a 20-10 record.

