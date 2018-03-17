Ney Nature Center Introduces Maple Syrup Tours

Dozens of kids helped turn and twist a drill, inside a sugar maple tree.

For the first time at the Ney Nature Center, tours of how maple syrup is created were being led throughout the day.

The center has been producing syrup for the last three years and decided giving families a chance to engage in the operation would help enhance the knowledge of this procedure for children and adults.



Project coordinator Josh Sweet said "Maple syruping is a great environmental education and Minnesota history lesson. These tours are a great way for participants to actually get to partake in the maple syruping process and learn about what it takes to create real maple syrup right here in the state of Minnesota."

The tour began with a demonstration of how trees function, with help from some volunteers who not only were able to list off each part but show everybody what a tree looked like.

Afterward, the hike began as the group put on their detective hats, searching for trees to tap.

Once they found one, kids helped Josh drill a hole so that the sap could seep into a bag and be available for collection.

Back inside, each person used their tongues to determine which of the two syrups they sampled were real, the best part of the day some would argue.



9-year-old Zephaniah said "tasting the maple syrup" was his favorite part of the day while 7-year-old Emalyn said "Drilling the hole" because "it was super fun."

The group also witnessed how the sap from trees gets turned into the syrup we see on shelves.

The sap or glucose is 96 percent water, which means it needs to be boiled to about 67 percent, a method that takes an average of 18 hours, a number that stuck in the heads of individuals today.



16-year-old Vania said she learned "The process of like how long it takes and just have that in mind. How long it takes and how much effort goes into it."

On the 400 acres of the Ney Nature Center, volunteers and staff pull sap from 150 trees, gathering 500 gallons which is equivalent to only 12 and a half gallons of syrup.

The facility also offers other programs throughout the year, including family archery, kayaking and summer camp.



11 more maple syrup tours are scheduled, with openings for one next Saturday at 1:00. To sign up or learn more information about the programs offered, you can visit neycenter.org.

