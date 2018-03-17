Ney Nature Center Introduces Maple Syrup Tours

On March 16, 2018 at approximately 4:45p.m., the Oregon State Police responded to a double fatal crash on US Highway 26 near milepost 32 (Tillamook County)
Springfield finishes its season with a 28-2 record.
Officials could not disclose who made the proposals, though they do have an idea of what would be a good fit for the area.
In the Midwest we like to put a twist on our foods and that's exactly what Temi learned on this week's Food Friday.
Seniors Madi Heiderscheidt, Brianna Polesky, and Sarah Ibarra combined for 55 points in the win.
According to the criminal complaint, 61-Year-Old David Dean Maine has been charged with 12 counts of mail theft.
36-year-old Adam Joseph Willaert is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
