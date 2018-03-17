Waseca Celebrates St.Paddy's Day with Parade and More

The front of Sacred Heart Catholic Church was full of smiling faces, banners of different clans and festive colors, for the 50th Anniversary St. Patrick's Celebration "Parade of the Clans."

Miss Irish Rose for 1985 Kellie McGraw Kimmes attended with her family. She said the celebration has improved over the years.



"It's become a lot more organized, and a lot more things to do for people," said McGraw Kimmes. "It used to be singing and dancing and a meal and now, there's a lot of activities throughout the day."

The Irish American Club of Southern Minnesota put on the parade as well as other activities.

Attendee Ric Everett said the celebration meant a lot to him and his family, who have always participated.



"My grandpa was part of starting this parade, and was a Grand Marshal," said Everett. " And so we've always made it a big part of tradition to come here, because it's a celebration of family as well as being Irish."

Families paraded down the streets, proudly showing their banners, with the names of their clans.

Many wore festive beads and green hats, while others took it up a notch.

The parade started at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and ended at The Mill. Along with the list of events, there was a crowning for different pageants.

"My niece Aidan McGraw is running for Miss St.Patrick's, so we're going to participate in just about everything today, we're really looking forward to it," said McGraw Kimmes.

Since 10:30 Saturday morning, a contagiously joyful mood, filled the air as people told each other Happy St. Patrick's Day, and it will continue until the event's last activity, the midnight dance.

