Sleepy Eye Finishes as Runner-Up in Class A

The Sleepy Eye girls basketball team battled Lyle/Pacelli for the Class A title game Saturday.
Athletics win 57-33.
Indians cap off their impressive season with a second place finish at state and a 28-5 record.
--KEYC News 12
Indians cap off their impressive season with a second place finish at state and a 28-5 record.
Indians cap off their impressive season with a second place finish at state and a 28-5 record.
Springfield finishes its season with a 28-2 record.
Springfield finishes its season with a 28-2 record.
Jordan wins 64-56 over the Eagles.
Jordan wins 64-56 over the Eagles.
Seniors Madi Heiderscheidt, Brianna Polesky, and Sarah Ibarra combined for 55 points in the win.
Seniors Madi Heiderscheidt, Brianna Polesky, and Sarah Ibarra combined for 55 points in the win.
The Cougars will learn their first round opponent on Saturday when the state brackets are released.
The Cougars will learn their first round opponent on Saturday when the state brackets are released.
Five Cougars scored in double figures in East's 78-70 win over Waseca.
Five Cougars scored in double figures in East's 78-70 win over Waseca.
The Indians advance to the semifinals Friday against Mountain Iron-Buhl at the Target Center at 2 p.m.
The Indians advance to the semifinals Friday against Mountain Iron-Buhl at the Target Center at 2 p.m.
Tip-off at Williams Arena is set for 5PM on Thursday.
Tip-off at Williams Arena is set for 5PM on Thursday.