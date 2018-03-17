Historical Society Helps Residents Discover Family History

The Blue Earth County Historical Society held an hour-long presentation on Saturday, focused on genealogy.



The session discussed ways to access legal records; like birth, marriage, land and death records. The purpose is to help people discover more about their lineage.

Development Manager Danelle Erickson said she hopes this class helps people reach their goals.



"Hopefully just to give people ideas maybe something that they haven't thought about before, on where to look for records, just so they can learn more about their family," said Erickson.



Erickson said the center has held several genealogy classes, and they will have another one on April 21, focusing on Oral History.