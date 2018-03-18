KEYC - War Veteran Urgently Seeks Kidney

War Veteran Urgently Seeks Kidney

By Temi Adeleye, News Reporter
SLEEPY EYE, Minn. -

After four and a half long years of dialysis, 55–year-old War Veteran Gary Kuebler, is continuing his search for a matching kidney. 

The Iraq War Veteran lost both of his kidneys, after a serious injury he experienced during war. 

Kuebler said his life has changed drastically. 

"My blood is not creating the stuff that my nerves need for working basically," said Kuebler. "My feet and hands are numb already and they're not going to get better until I get a kidney."

For almost five years, he has undergone dialysis. He has had to watch with disappointment, as 13 people were turned down as a match, including his brother.  

"They took my blood and his blood and mixed it together, from doing so it actually separated," said Kuebler.

" The VA, when I started dialysis, decided to put another human being's vein in my arm."

Kuebler said the vein process was because his veins shrunk from doing IVs and blood draws. 

He said his blood could not recognize the newer vein, so the blood began multiplying in antibodies everyday. 

Kuebler is seeking someone with O positive blood and a nice amount of antibodies. He said large amounts of antibodies are found in both pregnant woman, and those who have undergone a blood transfusion. 

For three says a week, he usually spends about four hours and fifteen minutes in dialysis. 

"It's getting old, but I have no other option right now, dialysis basically keeping me alive," said Kuebler. 

Kuebler is and has always been a fighter. As he continues his search, he hopes people with O positive and O negative blood will consider coming forward.

If you or someone else believe that you may be a match, please call the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System at 412-360-6155. You can ask for Jarleen, who will ask you a few questions, then send you a packet. 

--KEYC News 12

