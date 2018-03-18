MnDot Assures Monitoring of Local Bridges

Since last week's pedestrian bridge collapse in Florida, departments like MnDot are reassuring the public that bridges are being monitored.

The department explained that bridges are checked every two years, but those labeled as "fracture critical" or those with defects, are checked more frequently.

MnDot Maintenance Engineer Jed Falgren said there are plans for a couple of bridges this year.



"Highway 14 and 15 where it goes over the Minnesota River and then also where it goes over Front Street in New Ulm," said Falgren.

"We'll be replacing those two bridges there this year, as well as building a new one at the intersection of highway 14 and 15, on the north side of the River."



Falgren said they are constantly working on bridges.

As bridges reach the end of their life cycle, full scale replacements are done.

--KEYC News 12