Group Builds Personal Miniature Gardens

Sunday, Drummers Garden Center & Floral hosted a class to teach residents how to make and take care of miniature gardens.



Each pot represented a story comprised of figurines, plants and materials.

Individuals carefully maneuvered around their mini garden so that it looked just right.

For the group Sunday and others who have personal gardens, maintaining the amount of moisture and daylight is key to keeping them stay small.



Floral designer Kris Hanson said "Not to give them too much light. Not to give them too much water, although they do need some. Finally, not to give them a whole lot of fertilizer because that will cause them to grow more then we want them to grow."



For more information on times of these classes or other courses offered at Drummers, you can visit its website.

- KEYC 12