MSU Staying Close to Home for NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Division one men's hockey tournament is right around the corner, and the field is set with MSU staying close to home in the Western Regional.

The MavFam came out in full support Sunday morning at Pub 500 to see where MSU fit into the NCAA tournament.

As it turns out the second–seeded Mavericks are heading to Sioux Falls this Friday for a match–up with Minnesota Duluth.

"I want to throw out a challenge, we'd love to see as much of the purple, gold, and white flying when we come out of the runway at 7:30 Friday night," said Mike Hastings, MSU head coach.

"There's been some great support all year long, especially in the past couple of weeks, and we're looking forward to a lot of our fans coming out and watching us play in Sioux Falls," said Connor LaCouvee, MSU senior goaltender.

Not only is the trip to South Dakota short, it's also a homecoming of sorts for many players that spent time in the USHL with the Stampede.

"Couple of players that played their junior careers out in Sioux Falls so that was exciting for them. It's really nice to have that home–court advantage out there only two hours away. We hope to see a lot of fans from Mankato out there as well as some old time Sioux Falls fans," said LaCouvee.

"It's really exciting, made a lot of good memories there, and look forward to going back there with a lot of guys that played there also. Getting to test out the Denny for the first time, I know the guys that have played there have made some good memories so hopefully we can keep it going," said C.J. Suess, MSU senior forward.

"A lot of family and friends are going to be able to come and watch this team play, we're excited where we're at. Playing a really good team in Minnesota Duluth, but we know them. We've played them twice this year, and we're looking forward to the challenge," said Hastings.

The Mavericks are making their fourth tournament appearance in the last six years.

--KEYC News 12